KILLING OF 11 CHRISTIANS: Ohanaeze, PANDEF, Afenifere, ACF, accuse FG of negligence

Ohanaeze, PANDEF, Afenifere, ACF, accuse FG of negligence

ABUJA — The December 25, 2019, killing of 11 Christians by a Boko Haram affiliate, Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, has drawn more condemnations of the Federal Government from the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN and regional bodies in the country with Afenifere, Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF and Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, accusing the government of negligence.

They also described the action of the terror group as sad and barbaric.

They also carpeted the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, President-General of Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, who had few days earlier, said he was shocked by the claim of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, that Christians were being persecuted in the country.

Also, Christian Concern, ICC, has expressed displeasure at the unimpressive response of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Sultan of Sokoto to the issue of persecution of Christians in some parts of the country, saying rather than pursue genuine and positive steps towards curbing Islamic militancy in the country, Nigerian Muslim leaders have continued to be hypocritical and live in blatant denial of the truth.

This came as a coalition of Nigerians in Diaspora commended the US State Department and Government for its decision, after years of advocacy, to place Nigeria on the Watch list of Persecuting Countries, the last stop before full designation as a Country of Particular Concern, CPC.

We’re tired of FG’s condolence messages – CAN

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has blamed the Federal Government for the recent killing of 11 Christians by Boko Haram insurgents.

Speaking in Abuja, CAN’s Vice Chairman (Northern region), Rev. John Hayab, said: “The beheading of 11 Christians by ISWAP goes to show that the Federal Government has been paying lip service to the issue of security.

“We want action from President Buhari, not mere words. We have been praying for our security agencies to win the war against insurgency but it appears nothing is working because the government has failed to live up to its responsibility of protecting lives and properties.

“Christians are tired of receiving sympathies and condolence messages from the government whenever Boko Haram groups kill non-Muslims. The last time was three Christians that were murdered. On Christmas, it was 11 persons. The next time may involve 30 people. This is what we have been lamenting.

“Does the government want them to kill all of us before it begins to take serious steps to secure the release of those held in captivity? It is not in our place to negotiate their release. Otherwise, we would have done so. It is the responsibility of the government. We blame the government for the killings.”

Also, National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, CAN, Evang. Kwamkur Vondip, said: “The Nigeria Church has remained in deep shock and pain over the unwarranted, callous, wicked and inhuman killings of 11 Christians on Christmas day in Borno State. The church is further devastated that the dastardly act was as a result of the killing of a terrorist’s leader by US Government.

“This dastardly act has also exposed those top government, religious leaders and all those who are protesting the listing of Nigeria on US Special Watch List for the inhuman treatment of Christians in Nigeria.

“While we sympathize sincerely with the families of the victims of this great wickedness of man to man, we urge the President Buhari-led Federal Government to be proactive in dealing with lives threatening issues affecting Nigerians. If Christians and patriotic Nigerians should have hope an sincerity of this administration immediate measures must be taken to ensure the release of the remaining people who are still in the hands of the terrorists as a result of their faith and indeed all Nigerians in terrorists captivity. Adequate compensation be made to all victims of herdsmen and Boko Haram attacks. Government must also show commitment in arresting and prosecution of the terrorists and herdsmen terrorising Nigerians.”

Address mounting security issues, PFN tells FG

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, said that the dastardly act of beheading the Christian hostages was condemnable by every human being.

Speaking through its Public Affairs Director, National President of PFN, Mr. Simbo Olorunfemi, appealed to the Federal Government to make haste to address the mountain of security issues in the country especially the terrorist operations.

There’s a persecution agenda —Afenifere

Reacting to the killing of the 11 Christians, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, insisted that there is a persecution agenda in Nigeria.

It flayed the statement made by the Sultan over the persecution of Christians in Nigeria saying such statement was unfortunate.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin said: “The killing of those 11 Christians by ISWAP is barbaric, demonic and a satanic act by these agents of darkness. The 11 Christians, who were killed, committed no offence other than their belief, which shows clearly that there is a persecution agenda against people of different faith in Nigeria. There is no doubt about that at this particular point in time.

“For the Sultan to now make the statement he has made, it is unfortunate. The statement is unfeeling and an insult to people of other faiths.

“The best the Sultan could have done was to sympathize and empathize with the families of those who have died and to enjoin those behind the killings to stop the carnage. But by making such kind of statement, it is most unfortunate.”

ACF condemns killing of Christian aid workers.

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Mohammed Biu said, the “action of the terrorists to say the least was callous, barbaric and inhuman and totally against the tenets of Islam and humanity. The killing is clear desecration of Islam which preaches sacred inviolability of the individual.

“The Federal Government’s assurances that it has been working with some friendly countries and other international organizations to save the lives of the innocent aid workers and other kidnapped female students have not yielded the desired result.

“ACF therefore, urges the FG to review its negotiation strategy with the terrorists and ensure that all kidnapped persons still in the captivity of the Boko Haram including Leah Sharibu and the Chibok girls are rescued and released to their families.

“ACF urges the FG to intensify its rescue operations in order to assuage the fears of Nigerians of what may happen to those still in captivity.

“ACF extends its condolences to the families of who were brutally executed by the terrorists for serving humanity and equally commiserates with the families of those still in captivity,” the statement added.

Killings sad, barbaric — PANDEF

PANDEF, the mouthpiece of monarchs, leaders and stakeholders of coastal states of Niger Delta, condemned in the strongest terms the killing of 11 Nigerian Christian hostages on Christmas Day by the Islamic State terrorist group, saying it was sad and barbaric

It also lashed out at the Sultan of Sokoto over his claim that Christians were not under persecution in Nigeria.

National Chairman of PANDEF and former Military Administrator of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd), said “We condemn in the strongest terms the killing of 11 Nigerian Christian hostages on Christmas Day by the Islamic State terrorist group. It is sad and barbaric.

“However, it clearly vindicates the United States on its position, and disparages the comments of the Sultan on this matter. His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, who is also the President of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs should instead of denying the obvious, use his revered position to exhort his subjects and even the government to respect the plurality of religions in Nigeria, and the dignity of human life.

“It is rather unfortunate for the Sultan to have said there are no religious violations in Nigeria. It is not correct and we totally disagree with him, because the facts are glaring.

“The Sultan cannot claim to be unaware of the atrocious activities perpetrated by herdsmen on Christian farmers across the country, particularly in the Middle Belt region, including Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau and Nassarawa states, as well as Southern Kaduna, where mostly Christian communities have been, over the years, attacked by Muslim fundamentalists, with wanton destruction of property and killings of innocent citizens.

“Furthermore, if the Sultan says Christians are not being persecuted in Nigeria, on what basis is Leah Sharibu still being held by Boko Haram, after the release of the other 104 girls, who were taken hostage with her.

“The only reason they have given is that she refused to renounce her Christian faith, and the government cannot exonerate itself from all that are happening in the country.

“It is for the same reasons that we have difficulties with our democracy; we are having anomalies. If it is not true that religious persecution is being tolerated in the country, how come today, there is so much talk about nepotism in the government? People are accusing the Presidency of nepotism, and it goes beyond appointment of family members or persons from a section of the country.

“There are genuine concerns that certain political portfolios and positions in the nation’s public service are reserved for only people of a particular religion. And the government has not done anything to address these concerns. Let us stop deceiving ourselves in this country.

“PANDEF completely supports the United States on listing the country among nations that tolerate religious persecution, as the global community is not unaware of the improprieties against Christians by the Islamic terrorist groups in Nigeria, and even by the government of Nigeria.”

ICC, Nigerians in diaspora, others condemn the murderous killing of 11 Christians

Christian Concern, ICC, noted that the 11 captives, as well as two others, were shown in a previous video on December 17, during which they pleaded for their lives.

“They called out to CAN to help ransom them from the terrorist group. Salkida.com was able to identify the 12 men and one woman who were in the proof of life video. The individuals include: Yahaya Tanwua, Kirenubi Bakari, Solomon Sini, Irimiya Ndawa. and Zira Usman from Adamawa State; Sunday Okoye from Anambra State; Bitrus Bwala, Mukhtar Adam, and David Charles from Borno State; Bashir Abdulhamid from Plateau State; and Suwaiba Kashimu (the only female) from Nasarawa State.

“It is unclear which of these hostages were killed in the video. It was released, however, that the two who were not killed were spared because they were Muslim. Also, despite the group reportedly giving a time-frame for the Nigerian government to make negotiations for the release of these captives, no attempt was made by the government.

“The group said that they would be willing to make a trade for members of their group who were being held in government custody.

“In most cases, ISWAP had produced proof of life videos and given a deadline of at least one month for the government or others to negotiate. The time period in this case only lasted eight days.

“Whereas some key Nigerian Muslim leaders, including the Sultan of Sokoto, were recently quoted as saying that Christians are not being persecuted in Nigeria, this brutal, murderous act by ISWAP and Boko Haram has disproved their false statements.

“Rather than pursue genuine and positive steps toward curbing Islamic militancy in the country, they have continued to be hypocritical and live in blatant denial of the truth.

“The killing of the 11 Christians is deeply concerning. The Nigerian government had the chance to save these 11 lives and did not respond. This execution shows that this group has the capability to not only threaten lives, but the Nigerian government has no capability to protect them. They also clearly used Christmas Day as a way to show their hatred for Christians.”

In a letter addressed to the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo by 23 US Diaspora Professionals and made available to Vanguard by Mr Emmanuel Ogede on behalf of others, they said: “While we commend you for placing Nigeria on the Warning Watchlist, we respectfully submit that Nigeria is eminently qualified to be designated as a Country of Particular Concern, CPC.

“Our assessment of the USCIRF REPORT which had recommended that the US designate Nigeria a full CPC, has again over the years shown the need for more in-depth reporting which might have otherwise convinced you of the gravity of the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

“Their report correctly identifies State complicity through impunity among other things, in condoning ethno-religious violence and discrimination as a key factor leading to the downward spiral in Nigeria’s religious freedom.

“The report also highlighted the failure of government to implement strategies to prevent violence while agents of the State acted in perpetuating violence against civilians. Furthermore, the report aptly points out gender biases rooted in religious and traditional belief systems which hinders women and girls from exercising basic human rights.”

NCGF blasts FG

In a similar development, the Nigeria Christian Graduate Fellowship, in a memo by its National President, Professor Charles Adisa and its General Secretary, Mr. Onyenachi Nwaegeruo, condemned the official response to the killings, describing it as “Hypocrisy of political leadership by President Buhari and other Islamists in government, not Boko Haram, is dividing the nation.

“The Nigeria Christian Graduate Fellowship read with mixed feelings, President Buhari’s statement on the Christmas Day horrendous execution of 11 Christians by ISWAP in Borno State, in which he condemned the execution of innocent Christian hostages by the Boko Haram insurgents.

“Our mixed feelings stem from the fact that on the one hand, the President as the father of the nation is appalled by the murderous act. On the other hand, however, we are not excited about Mr. President’s sermon on why religious intolerance as being exhibited by Boko Haram should not be allowed to divide us as a nation. The President has not before now, either in word or deed, demonstrated that religion should not be a factor in national unity.

“Indeed, we make bold to say that the President has not only benefited from disunity orchestrated by religion, he has himself over the years been an advocate of religious intolerance. It is for this reason that the Nigeria Christian Graduate Fellowship is of the opinion that although Boko Haram and its murderous activities are a threat, this does not constitute as much a threat to our national unity as the hypocrisy of the political class, especially those who use religion to achieve their political goals, among whom Mr President is a major actor.

“It is on record that Mr. President has effectively used the instrument of religion and ethnicity to gain unfair advantage in his quest for political power. President Buhari in his five years in the saddle has exhibited the worst ethnic and religious bigotry in running the affairs of the state.

“Utterances showing his support for Shari’a in preference to the Nigerian Constitution while in opposition (we are not aware of any condemnation by the President about the reckless statement by the Chief Justice of Nigeria on the need for more accommodation of Shari’a in the Constitution), his position that no Muslim should vote for a non-Muslim, and the statement that ‘anybody fighting Boko Haram is fighting the North’ are, in our judgment, as dangerous as the execution of those Christians by Boko Haram.

“President Buhari’s sectarian disposition in his appointments, his antagonism of some sections of the country, the replacement of Southerners with Northerners of Islamic disposition each time there is vacancy in government position, speak more divisiveness than Boko Haram activities.

“We are neither justifying the activities of Boko Haram nor trivializing the issue of the execution of our Christian brethren, but we are worried more by the hypocrisy of the President whose actions and inactions, such as pardoning, recruiting and absorbing ‘confessed’ Boko Haram members into the military, have emboldened the insurgents all the more. How so much better it would be if Mr President would live and lead by example rather than pontificate on national unity.”

