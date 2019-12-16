Kidnappers kill 7-year old boy after taking ransome in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Four-man Kidnap syndicate is currently cooling their feet in Police net after kidnapping and killing of a 7-year old boy, Abdulmalik Musa, after collecting an N300,000 ransom for his release.

The deceased was kidnapped last week Wednesday, at his parent resident by the kidnappers who were said to have connived with the uncle of the deceased boy, Faruq Seidu.

It was gathered that Seidu contracted the kidnappers over the refusal of the boy’s father (Seidu’s brother) Abdul- ammed Musa to give him money to marry a third wife.

Seidu and other suspects were said to have initially requested a ransom of N5,000,000 which they later reduced to N300,000. They then killed the boy and threw his corpse into a river in Abeokuta, on claims that the boy recognised one of the suspects.

The prime suspect, Seidu claimed to be innocent of the kidnap.

He said, ” I never asked anyone to kidnap my brother’s son, I only saw this one (pointing to another suspect) with the boy on a motorbike but I never discussed anything with them, I only greeted them and left.”

Another suspect, Hassan Usain stressed that Seidu contracted them to kidnap the boy before he personally killed him on grounds of recognition.

“He (pointing at Seidu) is a brother to Alhaji (the deceased father) He said he wanted to marry the third wife and Alhaji does not want to give him money so he asked us to kidnap the boy.

” After Alhaji gave us money, Seidu came and said he was going to kill the boy because he could recognise any of us and I said why but he never listened to me.”

While parading the suspects at the crime scene at Lafenwa, Abeokuta, the state capital, the State Police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi advised members of the public not to trust anyone, adding that hellfire will be more conducive for criminals than Ogun state.

“This is a case of a breakthrough in respect of adoption and murder, what is happening here is the height of inhumanity to man.

“On 11th of this month, a case of adoption was reported at one of our division, Sabo Division in Ilupeju.

“About 24 hours after, the kidnappers made a request of N5 million and we asked the family to play along with them and later they agreed to take N300,000 and after payment, they still killed the boy and throw his corpse into the river.

” I want to appeal to members of the public to trust nobody, because if a brother can do this to his brother who should then be trusted ?. But, I want to sound a serious warning to criminals in the state and I will be borrowing from the words of the Governor when he said, hellfire will be more conducive for criminals than Ogun state.”

vanguard

