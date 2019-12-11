Kidnapped Catholic priests in Ondo regains freedom

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Five days after their abduction in Ondo state, two Catholic priests Rev. Fr. Joseph Nweke and Rev. Fr. Felix Efobi from Awka Catholic Diocese in Anambra State have regained their freedom.

They were in the state for a wedding ceremony when they were kidnapped on Benin-Owo highway at Elegbeka area in Ose council area of the state last Friday.

Their abductors had requested for N100m from the Catholic church as ransom before they would let off the hook.

While the state police command said no ransom was paid for their release, church source said a huge amount was paid before they were released.

