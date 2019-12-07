‘Kepa get in the bin’- Angry Chelsea fans rip into goalie

By Emmanuel Okogba

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s blunder ensured Everton got a 3-1 win in the first matchweek 16 game at Goodison Park and fans of Chelsea football club are absolutely livid.

25 years old Kepa joined the London side last year and has made some horrible blunders in that time that left fans and critics questioning the price he was brought in for.

With Chelsea looking to come back into the game after Mateo Kovacic made it 2-1, Kepa’s misplaced pass in the 84th minute made way for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to slot the ball in between the legs of the goalkeeper and put the game beyond Chelsea.

Chelsea fans have taken to twitter to make their feelings known. Read some reactions below:

Kepa definitely has a bet on Everton, what was that? — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) December 7, 2019

Kepa’s shouting yet it’s he’s fault, absolutely embarrassing — JM (@LeftBackJM) December 7, 2019

4 games, 3 losses. 2 relegation sides in disarray. Speechless. — #CAS-Daily 🏆 (@EmenaIo) December 7, 2019

And this is why kepa needs to be replaced too. — Quad (@Bericx_) December 7, 2019

Bench this 🤡 I am, done with him!!! — Zlatan Softić (@zlatansoftic) December 7, 2019

Kepa get in the bin — KENNY 🏆 (@kenny_cfc) December 7, 2019

This is a team second last in the league. This is utterly awful. Team selection terrible. Defense shambles. Just an utter dog show. — SRS (@SuperReeceSzn) December 7, 2019

That was pathetic 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I can’t even get mad. That was a clown show — Rasen (@RasenRendanX) December 7, 2019

Kepa maniacs .. where are you?? The most laziest goalkeeper I’ve Ever seen.. makes some saves here and there and people call him world class.. just ridiculous — Akhilesh Nag (@chelseaktbffh10) December 7, 2019

Kepa!!!!!! Nightmare!!! #EVECHE Frank get busy with defence in that transfer window!! pic.twitter.com/bfvnErc9tv — Andrew Dee (@andrewdee03) December 7, 2019

