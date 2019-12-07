Breaking News
‘Kepa get in the bin’- Angry Chelsea fans rip into goalie

By Emmanuel Okogba

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s blunder ensured Everton got a 3-1 win in the first matchweek 16 game at Goodison Park and fans of Chelsea football club are absolutely livid.

25 years old Kepa joined the London side last year and has made some horrible blunders in that time that left fans and critics questioning the price he was brought in for.

With Chelsea looking to come back into the game after Mateo Kovacic made it 2-1, Kepa’s misplaced pass in the 84th minute made way for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to slot the ball in between the legs of the goalkeeper and put the game beyond Chelsea.

Chelsea fans have taken to twitter to make their feelings known. Read some reactions below:

