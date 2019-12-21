Breaking News
Keep Wizkid away from your wife, fan advises Ned Nwoko

Ned Nwoko, Wizkid
Ned Nwoko and Wizkid

Ayo Onikoyi

Ned Nwoko probably never expected the response he got from a fan when he posted a picture he snapped with Wizkid at an event, recently.

The post, which although looks like an innocent one, generated a funny response from a fan.

The fan, who probably was talking based on the musician’s way of life, could not help advising the billionaire to keep the Starboy away from his wife, to avoid stories that touch the heart.

The fan with an online name, @oluwa_iyanu wrote “keep your wife well o. E get reason”.

Ned Nwoko is married to a twenty-year-old Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

