Katsina NYSC set up camp court to prosecute erring corps members

By Bashir Bello

The Katsina State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Yahaya Ahidjo said it has constituted a camp court to prosecute erring Corps members in the state.

Ahidjo disclosed this during the swearing-in ceremony for the 2019 Batch C Stream II corps members deployed for the three weeks orientation course in the state.

To this end, the Coordinator said any corps member who falls guilty of the NYSC Bye-Laws shall be made to face the Camp Court and the relevant laws applied.

Ahidjo cautioned the corps members to abstain from hard drugs, drunkenness and any form of indiscipline during the Orientation Course.

According to him, “the NYSC was established primarily to mobilize qualified Nigerian youths for the promotion of National unity, sustainable development, self-relIance and to prepare them for the challenges of leadership.

“I advise you to familiarize yourselves with the NYSC Bye-Laws and ensure that you comply with all the orientation camp rules and regulations as you are aware that the camp court has been constituted in the camp to prosecute erring corps members.

“I enjoin you to avoid unnecessary journey especially traveling without permission as it is against the NYSC rules and regulations. Any corps member found guilty of such an offence will be sanctioned appropriately,” the Coordinator however warns.

Meanwhile, about 1020 corps members which comprises of 545 males and 475 females were deployed to the state for the three weeks orientation courses.