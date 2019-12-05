Kasi launches one-day surgery service in orthopedics, others

By Gabriel Olawale

Kasi Healthcare in partnership with Kasi Lokmanya has unveiled its one-day surgery centre in its bid to offer specialized care in area of orthopedic, neurosurgery and urology in Nigeria.

Speaking on the initiative, Board Chairman and President of Kasi Healthcare, Dr Adedayo Osholowu said that the idea was to do more for the healthcare of Nigerians, “we are pioneering the concept of one-day surgery centres, which have become a popular and successful concept around the world.

“The centre’s outpatient services will include expert medical care in Urology, Neuro Surgery, plastic surgery, orthopaedics, general surgery, obstetrics, gynaecology, ophthalmology, dentistry and radiology. Our facility includes operation theatres equipped with the latest medical and surgical technologies, advanced laboratory and radiology facilities, and a fully equipped endoscopy suite that also offers laser surgery.

“The centre is the latest initiative of Kasi Lokmanya which recently launched its Global Fellowship program for Nigerian surgeons. We are partnering with Aster Hospitals Banglore India on a Fellowship training program which has been announced for Nigerian Orthopedic Surgeons, Nurses and Technicians.

“The new service will offer to Nigerians Neuro Surgery, Urology Surgery and Advanced Joint Replacement. Under the agreement, advanced In- patient surgical treatments will be offered in India with Advanced Outpatient surgical treatments, follow up care and rehabilitation offered at the soon to be launched program under the 5 year program with an array of clinical resources that aim to promote collaboration and enhance locally provided care.

Osholowu hinted that a sum of $4 million will be invested in technology and Know How transfer over the next five years to establish the program, “this collaboration will establish our Orthopedic service as a leader in the region doing more for Bone and Joint care for Nigerians and bringing the best technology and top doctors in Day Surgery Orthopedics and Sports Medicine to the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

“In 2018, doctors under our service performed the first Percutaneous Laser Spine Surgery treatment in Nigeria and the case was published this year in the Nigerian Journal of Orthopedics to be the first service in the Federation to achieve this. Our cases were also recently published in the South African Journal of Sports Medicine for our pioneer Arthroscopic repair of Sports Injuries using Stem Cell treatments.

Vanguard