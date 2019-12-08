Kano targets 3.8m children for meningitis vaccination

The Kano State Government has targeted at least 3.8 million children between the ages of one to seven for the meningitis vaccination across the 44 local government areas of the state.

The state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, according to a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, made the disclosure while flagging off the vaccination campaign at Danlasa village in Warawa LGA of the state.

The governor said: “As a final push to get rid of meningitis among children between the age of one and seven, the government has flagged-off vaccination campaign, at Danlasan in Warawa LGA, which targets 3.8 children across the state.”

He urged the people of the state to participate in the exercise and make sure that they present their children for the vaccination in order to ensure a healthier society.

The governor reminded the people about some of the diseases ravaging society.

“But with similar vaccinations, all such diseases are now history.

“We must always be proactive. Particularly in matters that affect our health. Therefore, don’t hide your children. Safeguard your future,” he said.

He said his administration had renovated and equipped about 300 health facilities across the state as part of renewed efforts to provide quality health care in the state.

“What we are doing now is to make sure that we take the health care delivery system to people’s doorsteps. That is why we are doing our best in re-positioning the sector,” Ganduje said.

In his remarks, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa, said meningitis was one of the tropical diseases disturbing the West African sub-region and the 19 Northern states including Abuja. (NAN)

Vanguard