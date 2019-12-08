Kano Pillars treat fans to goal feast In 6-1 thrashing Of Delta Force



Kano Pillars treated their fans to a masterclass performance in brushing aside visiting Delta Force, 6-1 in one of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 7 games decided at the Sani Abacha.

It was a performance that seemed to represent a make-up to their fans for the series of shoddy performances that ended midweek with a win in Uyo against hitherto unbeaten Akwa Starlets.

At their fortress that has been breached twice this season, two first half goals by David Ebuka and Abdullahi Musa provided an insight to what was to become a massive routing, earning the Masu Gida side their second maximum points of the season, their first before home fans.

Ebuka had received a through pass from Chris Madaki before finishing with a low drive early on in the third minute, while Abdullahi Musa jabbed in from Madaki’s corner to register his first league goal with Pillars.

The host team kept their attacking tempo alive and it was the turn of Auwalu Ali to get the third with a left footed strike from close range nine minutes after resumption. The assist came from Ebuka.

Four minutes later Bala Yahuza earned a consolation goal for Delta Force with his first touch in the game, having replaced Solomon Enudi, Yahuza powered in his shot off an assist by Moshood Kasali.

Moments later, Skipper Rabiu Ali scored the fourth goal with a well taken shot from the edge as Auwalu turned the provider.

The former champions increased the tally with Chijoke Alaekwe bagging a brace, thanks to Rabiu Ali who provided both assists.

Kano Pillars have now gone three games unbeaten with a draw and two wins after a run of poor results in their first four games.

The win moves them up to 10th position on the league table with 9 points from 7 games, while Delta Force dropped to the relegation zone with 7 points from 7 games.

