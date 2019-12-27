Kano Pillars boss Musa unimpressed after draw at Nasarawa United

Kindly Share This Story:

Kano Pillar’s head coach Ibrahim Musa disclosed that he was not impressed with his side’s performance against Nasarawa United at the Lafia City Stadium in a rescheduled NPFL game on Boxing Day.

Having started the season on a slow note, Kano Pillars stormed Lafia with the sole aim of taking the full points off their hosts.

Nyima Nwagua had so many goalscoring chances to bury the game but for the fine form of Mohammed Galadima in goal for the Solid Miners, the story would have been different for the home side as both teams ended up sharing the spoils.

Speaking immediately after the game in Lafia, Musa revealed the reasons his side couldn’t break Nasarawa United’s defence line.

“The point won here in Lafia was not what we bargained for as we wanted to win here but for some misses by my players we would had won even at death.

“We were better but we ran out of luck in front of Nasarawa United’s goal. We will go back and work on our finishing,” the Kano Pillars coach said.

The game started with both teams showing flashes of brilliance in the early minutes of the proceedings.

The home team had the first scoring opportunity after Fidelis Junior created space for himself just on the edge of Pillars goal area only for his goal-bound effort to be deflected for a corner with just five minutes into the game.

Jamil of Pillars also came close three minutes later but his right-footed drive was weak and could not trouble Nasarawa United goalie Danlami.

As the game progressed, Kano Pillars skipper Rabiu Ali was played through on 20 minutes and unleashed a thunderous strike that went many metres away from the goal post.

Abdallah Mohammed Husseini’s through pass in the 27th minute picked out Anas Yusuf but Kano Pillars goalkeeper Suraj Ayeleso was the quickest to react as he picked the ball before Anas could hit the ball home.

Both teams poked and knocked but could not find the breakthrough as the first 45 minutes ended goalless.

Another chance came begging for Nasarawa United after Abubakar Lawal was fouled in a dangerous area but Pillars goalie Ayeleso was in a good position to make a brilliant save just two minutes into the second half.

Consequently, a long-range drive by Rabiu Ali that could have broke the deadlock for the visitors was parried away for a corner with a spectacular save by Nasarawa goalie on 52 minutes.

Both coaches made tactical substitutions to strengthen their teams as the game progressed.

Substitute Seun Yusuf of Kano Pillars with an instant impact as his effort on goal was blocked by Manga Mohammed.

The visitors came close again on 62nd minute with Nwagua forcing Galadima to another fantastic save to keep the hosts in the game.

With just two minutes to stoppage time, Mustapha Salisu capitalized on Nasarawa United’s sloppy defending and located Nwagua who hit straight at Galadima as the game ended in a barren draw.

