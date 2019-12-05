By Ekaette Basse

The executive governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, OFR, has on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, officially unveiled the right to host 2019 Best of Nollywood Awards.

The event, which took place at the government house, witnessed the presence of notable members of the Kano State government.

The governor, during the presentation of the certificate to him by the Chief Executive of Officer of BON, Seun Oloketuyi, said, “We’re are excited that Best of Nollywood is taking place here and this is history in the making for the good people of Kano State.”

Ganduje also used the opportunity to welcome the industry players to Kano State while promising them a peaceful and enjoyable stay.

The city of Kano State will be agog on December 14, 2019 as crème de la crème of the make-believe industry will storm the state for the 2019 edition of Best of Nollywood Awards.

In a related development, the makers of the luxury car brand, Peugeot, among others, has also thrown its weight behind the awards.

The French automotive manufacturer will be joining the likes of Max Air, LaCasera and others.

Vanguard