Kano governor approves redeployment of permanent secretaries

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has approved the redeployment of permanent secretaries in the state civil service to ensure a more robust and result-oriented public service.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, disclosed this in a statement in Kano on Saturday.

He said Lawan Ahmed moves from Ministry of Commerce to Office of the Head of Service while Saleh Ado Minjibir has been redeployed from Government House to the Ministry of Local Governments.

Dr. Binta Umar Bala was moved from the Ministry of Higher Education to the Ministry of Health.

“Others were Abba Kailani, from Ministry of Local Governments to Establishment; Abba Ibrahim Wada, from Establishment to Government House; Amina Aminu Kano, from Pension Board to Ministry for Water Resources and Usman Bala Muhammad, from Ministry of Health to Ministry of Information.

“Also affected were Zakari Sadiq Buda, from Ministry of Finance to Ministry of Culture and Tourism; Binta Salihu, from SERVICOM to Council Affairs Directorate; Ahmed Salisu Abba, Director Budget to Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructural Development.

“In addition, Adamu Abdu Faragai has moved from Ministry of Special Duties to Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources; Dr. Zainab Braji, from Council Affairs Directorate to Bureau of Land and Physical Planning and Hussaini Umar, Director Local Government to Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Special Duties.

“Others were Lawan Shehu, Zonal Chief Medical Director, Gaya to Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance; Dahiru Ada’u, from Ministry of Works and Infrastructural Development to Ministry of Higher Education; Hadi Bala, from Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources to Administration and General Services/Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

Also, Auwalu Ilyasu Riruwai moves from the Ministry of Water Resources to Pension Board; Tijjani Bello Abubakar, from the Bureau of Land and Physical Planning to SERVICOM and Hafsatu Ilyasu Aliyu, from Ministry of Information to Ministry of Religious Affairs.”

“The governor urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them and work for the development of the state,” the statement added. (NAN)

