Kano Gov, elders trade words over creation of new Emirates

-Ganduje appoints Emir Sanusi to head traditional chiefs

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The creation of four new Emirates of Rano, Karaye, Bichi and Gaya from the former Kano Emirate has led to an exchange of words between Governor Abdullahi Gandude and the Kano elders led by Alhaji Bashir Tofa, a former presidential aspirant.

The elders under the umbrella of Advocates for United Kano have called on Ganduje to repel the Kano Emirate law to avoid destroying the 1000 years old heritage.

Part of the statement signed by the former presidential aspirant made available to newsmen on Sunday in Kano says: The Advocates for United Kano is a nonpartisan group of citizens from all professions and backgrounds, who are law-abiding and irrevocably committed to the peace and progress of our dear state.

“Consequently, we hereby express deep concern about the persistence of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the destruction of the efforts of our forefathers, which has survived for centuries championing purposeful administration and scholarship in Kano state and beyond.

“It is without a doubt that the Kano Emirate has, for centuries, been a formidable force in shaping the character and economic outlook of the Kano society in particular and Nigeria as a whole. Unfortunately, however, the reactions of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje which, to great extent borders on personal margins, are unequivocally bent on destroying that legacy.

“Kano Emirate has remained the most influential emirate in the Sokoto Caliphate under the control of the Emir of Kano, traversing the entire territory that is now known as Kano State.

“The Governor has severally been cautioned to apply reason and rectitude in contemplating dissecting the Kano Emirate to meet certain political ends. But political impunity and vendetta have beclouded his good senses of reasoning and judgement. Clearly, he is resolute in the mission of destroying the legacy of Sheik Usman Dan Fodio, which Kano Emirate duly represents.

“The Governor, for political reasons, has deliberately overlooked the numerous words of wisdom written to him formally and/or expressed through various media and went heedlessly ahead to sign into law the obnoxious bill creating 4 additional Emirates within the historical jurisdiction of the Kano Emirate. He also trampled the sound counselling adduced by Lawyers and Courts of appropriate jurisdictions and continued with the unilateral action leading to the creation of the new Emirates.”

In a swift reaction by the Kano state government, the commissioner for Information, Garba Muhammad stated that the creation of the new Emirates has come to stay adding that it is also part of an effort to reform obsolete laws guiding the traditional institutions.

In a statement he issued to newsmen on Monday, he stated that “the Kano government insists that the creation of new Emirates in the state which followed due process has come to stay, and is also part of an effort to reform obsolete laws guiding the existence of the traditional institution totally with existing reality.

“For a traditional institution to stand the test of time and move in pace with the global world, it will have to be fine-tuned and restructured in such a way that it can help in accelerating the development and socio-economic reality of the people.

“Following the signing into law bill for the establishment of the new Emirates of Bichi, Rano Gaya and Karaye, a bunch of partisan and self-appointed elitist group, Advocate for United Kano, claiming to be speaking on behalf of the people of Kano sprang up, spreading fib on government’s decision to create additional Emirates in the state.

“The people of Kano overwhelmingly welcome the development, the group, which membership is more of opposition, is trying to, at all cost, depict that old heritage is being destroyed but could not say exactly how.

“From what we have understood, it is a group of people with an inclination to the opposition party in the state. They do not represent anyone but themselves and just trying desperately to become relevant in the scheme of things,‘’ the statement adds.

Garba further explains that the establishment of additional Emirates in the state is aimed at bringing more development to the people of the new Emirates and also the need to bring traditional institutions closer to the people in addition to facilitating speedy socio-economic development and security in the state.

He says “To demonstrate his sincerity, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje appointed Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II as the new Chairman of the Kano State Council of Chiefs.

“There are some policies and programmes on health, security and the recently introduced Free and Compulsory Education at Basic and Secondary level that will require the active participation of the community especially the traditional institution which has now been decentralized for effective implementation and coordination”

He urges the people in the state to remain calm, law-abiding and resist any temptation by some group of people to plunge the state to undue tension.

Meanwhile, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II is yet to respond to the recent reform of the Emirate law and his appointment as the Chairman of Kano state Council of Chiefs for he has been out of town at the time of the appointment.