By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Following court’s decision to nullify the four newly created Emirates in Kano, the state Executive Council has approved the Emirate Council Bill 2019 which provides for the establishment of additional Emirates in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information Muhammad Garba made available to newsmen on Monday.

The statement reads in part “To this end, the Council has, with this development, endorsed the establishment of four new Emirates namely Rano, Gaya, Bichi and Karaye and forward same to the state Assembly for necessary action.

“Some of these emirates have even pre-dated Kano in ancient times, while the effort to revive them during the Second Republic was short-lived.

“While the Council seriously discussed the decade long clamour for the establishment of additional Emirates in the state with a view to bringing more development to the people of the new Emirates, the exercise was also informed by the need to bring traditional institutions closer to the people in addition to facilitating speedy socio-economic development and security in the state.

“The introduction of the Free and Compulsory Education at Basic and Secondary level requires the active participation of the community especially the traditional institutions for its successful implementation.

“The Emirate Council Bill 2019 was amended in the public interest following a Kano High Court action that nullified the law on the ground that the petition was presented to the Assembly by a private person not a member of the House.

“The Council, therefore, called on the state Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Bill in the interest of the public.”

It would be recalled that a state high court reversed an earlier decision that led to the creation of the four Emirates thereby retaining only the Kano Emirate.

