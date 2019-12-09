Kalu, Dariye’s convictions prove Buhari’s anti-corruption fight not selective — CSO

-Wants Magu’s name resubmitted to Senate for confirmation as EFCC chair

By Joseph Erunke

A coalition of civil society organisations has said the convictions of former governors of Plateau and Abia states, senators Joshua Dariye and Orji Uzor Kalu, were indications that President Buhari’s Buhari’s anti-corruption fight was not selective.

Also, the group said contrary to claims in some quarters that the president was using the anti-graft fight to pursue perceived political opponents, more members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, had been convicted than people from the opposition political folds.

Addressing a media conference, Monday, in Abuja, on her annual review of the fight against corruption in the country, the coalition under the aegis of Accountability and Good Governance initiative, AGGI, while noting that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had since “ secured 313 convictions in 2018 and 160 by first quarter of 2019″, called for the resubmission of the name of the EFCC’s acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to the Senate for confirmation in substantive capacity.

National Coordinator of the group, Jacob Okpanachi, speaking at the media conference, insisted that the convictions of notable bigwigs in the ruling party in recent time had faulted the arguments in some quarters that the corruption war was being waged only on perceived opponents of the administration.

He said: “Notable bigwigs including prominent former governors and politicians across party lines have been given their respective sabbatical in the various prisons facilities now christened correctional centres across the country.

“It has become glaringly clear that there is no hiding place for corruption and there can never be sacred cows no matter whose ox is gored,” he said, adding that: “As it stands, corrupt practices can no longer be indulged in with the impunity of the old order as direly grave consequences await anyone who dips his hands in the mire of financial crimes.” A prepared text read to newsmen at the event, read in part: “As partners in the fight against corruption we wish to commend the Nigeria media and other vertical and horizontal agents of accountability who have been in the pursuit of ending corruption in Nigeria.