Kajuru Crisis: Magnafaith visits victims, donates relief materials

A renowned U.S based Journalist and Community builder MagnaFaith Krimi assisted victims of Kajuru crisis particularly women with sewing machines, grinding machines, among other items to aid them with means of securing the necessities of life.

Recall, we reported that the journalist visited with internally displaced persons in Kajuru earlier in the month of November.

MagnaFaith had in her report to newsmen, mentioned how devastating the state of the victims was. Especially the women who had little kids at hand and had no means of supporting their existence, especially financially or vocationally;

Hence, MagnaFaith Krimi returned and together with community leader, Rev Joseph Hayab; they provided the beneficiaries, who mostly are maimed with these blessings. These victims lost limbs and/or other parts of their bodies as a result of the unrest, that is primarily responsible for the loss of lives and destruction of unimaginable properties.

Community leader and chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State branch Rev. John Joseph Hayab and Sheikh Haliru Maraya, graciously presented the recipients with the gifts. MagnaFaith Krimi is known to amplify the voices of women and child victims of violence.

The U.S. based journalist said she was moved with the condition the victims of violence found themselves and wants to make a difference beyond reporting their stories and give her meagre resources to give their lives meaning.

She noted, “We all should be moved with the condition these victims are living with”

“When l saw some of them during my first visit to the IDP camps, l could not hold back my tears.

“What l am doing today is a way of sharing their pain and telling them they are not alone.

“It is my earnest desire that what the Reverend and Imam are giving them will go a long way to help their children live meaningful lives in the future.”

Responding on behalf of beneficiaries, Esther Bayu, thanked MagnaFaith Krimi, for her assistance and assured that they would use the materials for the benefit of their children and themselves also.

She said, “As you provide in this hopeless situation that we found ourselves, the Almighty God will always remember you in every challenge of your life because the Lord will provide a helper for you when there is no way for you.”

A community leader, who sought anonymity expressed shock as they witnessed the assistance provided by the Clerics and MagnaFaith Krimi. He said it is the first of its kind by any individual. He assured that the materials will go a long way to make life better for the beneficiaries.

He called on the public and organizations to assist the victims, saying “With this assistance coming their way, lt will go a long way to make many of them forget what has happened.”

