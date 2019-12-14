Kagame, Makinde, Nwosu, others bag Africa Sustainable Development Award

…Dokubo, Obaseki and Dickson too

A cross-section of journalists, activists and leaders of thought drawn from across the African continent are scheduled to assemble in Accra, Ghana on Friday the 20th of December 2019 for the Africa Sustainable Development Awards.

In a press release signed by the Chairman of the organising Committee and Executive Director of Northern Ghana Aid, Mr Mustapha Sanah, the award is an initiative to recognize, reward and celebrate the efforts of distinguished Africans who have made contributions to several sectors towards the advancement of sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the continent through verifiable achievements in their countries.

Leading in the list is Rwandan President Paul Kagame who won the Icon of Leadership category for his transformative policies in a country that survived the genocide. Prominent in the list of winners are notable Nigerians such as the Governor of Oyo State, Mr Oluseyi Makinde who won the Good Governance category for his multi-sectoral interventions as governor. Mr Ugwumba Uche Nwosu of Imo State won the exemplary leadership category for his efforts in mentoring and empowering the youth in his home state. Other winners include Dr Afari -Djan, former Chairman of Ghana Electoral Commission, Prof Charles Dokubo, Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Program who won the Peace Maker Category.

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki won the education category while Mr Henry Seriake Dickson is being recognized as an environmentally friendly leader for establishing the Bayelsa Oil and Environmental Commission.

Other recipients include Senator Aliyu Wamakko, Dr Sam Bagri, formerly of World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Obi. Okonkwo, Ms Winnie Byanyima of UNAIDS, Senator Gbemi Saraki and Capt. Osa Okunboh of Ocean Marine Group.

A formal dinner and investiture will take place in honour of the awardees at the Marriot Hotel Accra under the Chairmanship of Hon. Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, Member of Parliament of Ho West Constituency. His Majesty Ya-Na Abukari 11 King of Dagbon will be the Royal Father of the day. Guests are expected to be seated by 6.00 prompt.

Vanguard