The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) on Tuesday, urged electricity consumers not satisfied with their estimated bills to seek redress through appropriate means but not by vandalizing the company’s equipment.

The Head, Corporate Communication of KEDCO, Mr. Abdulaziz Abdullahi made the appeal on Tuesday at a Town Hall meeting organized by Aid Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization in Kaduna.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was supported by UK AID Strengthening Citizens Resistance Against Prevalence of Corruption (SCRAP-C) being funded by Action Aid.

The one-day event was organized with the theme: “Government and Citizens Dialogue on Service Delivery.“ for the people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone.

Abdullahi said that seeking redress through the appropriate means would enable consumers to get prompt aid rather than jeopardizing the system through actions that would worsen their challenge.

He said that with the kind of service the KEDCO provides, it was not possible for the company to just disregard complains from its consumers.

“Rather than complaining, lamenting or taking any unlawful action, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has laid down some procedures of seeking redress.

“First of all, you have to make your complaints in writing and take it to the NERC office and if it is not addressed; you then take it to the NERC forum office, where if you are not satisfied with the resolution to the problem, you then write a petition to the NERC head office in Abuja.

“Most of the problems are even being resolved at our own level due to our large number of customers, it takes some time before we could be able to resolve some of the problems.

Abdullahi stressed the need for prompt settlement of bills to enable the company to serve its customers better.

He, however, expressed optimism that the federal government’s new strategy of the metering system would yield desired results for the benefit of both the DISCO and consumers.

The manager said the company was committed to working together with consumers to address concerns raised during the town hall meetings.

vanguard