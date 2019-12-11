Kaduna govt offers digital skills training to 360 youth

Kaduna State Government has offered digital skills to 360 youth expected to start-up businesses in digital technology.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 360 youth participated in the Click-On Kaduna and Kad-DIP digital training programmes, funded by the World Bank and Rockefeller Foundation.

Also read:

The programmes are to support ICK skills training and equip the youth in digital technology and entrepreneurship.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who attended the graduation of the trainees on Wednesday in Kaduna, said equipping Nigerian youths with digital skills will make them tap into the digital economy, which will create jobs and grow the economy.

Obasanjo thanked the World Bank Group and Rockefeller Foundation for partnering with Kaduna state government to launch the programme and urged them to extend the training to other states.

In her address, the state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said the state owes its bulging young population a duty to provide them with the tools that will make them highly employable.

She added that when combined with an entrepreneurial spirit, the ICT skills acquired by the participants will propel them to greater heights.

“Already, participants have started earning income from the skills they acquired while some have gained placement opportunities with global ICT tech companies like IBM, Outsource Global, Andela,” she said.

NAN reports that 32 of the participants were presented with cheques to enable them startup ICT entrepreneurship.

The money was from a $40,000 grant set aside to encourage ICT startups in Kaduna State.

Vanguard