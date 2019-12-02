Justice Ajumogobia seeks re-assignment of money laundering trial

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday suspended proceedings in the money laundering trial involving a former Judge of the Federal High Court, Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, till February 6 next year.

Justice Mohammed Aikawa said the proceedings would be suspended till the court gets the reply to a letter seeking the case re-assignment.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Ofili-Ajumogobia and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Godwin Obla, on 18- count charge of conspiracy, unlawful enrichment, retention of crime proceeds and money laundering.

The defendants were re-arraigned on May 15 but pleaded not guilty to the charges

The court granted them bail in the sum of N10 million each with two sureties in like sum.

Chief Robert Clarke (SAN) appeared for the former judge while Chief Ferdinand Orbih (SAN) appeared for the second defendant.

When the case was called on Monday, Mr. U.U. Buhari appeared for the prosecution while Messrs Mobolaji Kuti and Ferdinard Orbih (SAN) appeared for the first and second defendants respectively.

Buhari informed the court that the prosecution was ready to proceed with the trial, but Orbih said the defence wrote a letter to the chief judge of the court on November 14, seeking the case re-assignment. (NAN)

