Just in: Oyedepo berates FG, says hate speech bill stone age mentality 

By Olayinka Ajayi
The head of Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has berated the federal government for non-performance.
Speaking at last encounter night of Shiloh 2019 on Friday, the Bishop who lampooned the lobby and sponsor of the hate speech bill said: “They are lobbying for hate speech ignoring the hate acts by insurgence fanatics”.
Oyedepo described the bill as a “Stone age mentality”.
The Bishop who demanded from the congregation if the Nigerian government is “doing well”, in a swift response, the participants at the event globally shouted “No”
The Bishop earlier in the day said: “Nigeria does not belong to anybody or any particular tribe. So anybody insinuating to Islamize Nigeria at this age is a Millenium joker. Nigeria belongs to every concerned Nigerian.
“As a Church, we provided multi-million dollars goods to displaced people attacked by extremists and these sponsored extremists kidnapped two of our pastors who volunteered to deliver these goods. One has been released remaining one”.