Just in: Oluwo divorces wife, Chanel Chin

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale and his queen, Ms Chanel Chin have both separated.

It was gathered that the wife and the monarch have been finding it difficult to reconcile over some matrimonial issues.

However, a statement issued by the media aide to the monarch, Alli Ibraheem on Sunday, said Ms Chin has become an ex-queen to the monarch.

It did not state the reason for the separation, except on irreconcilable personal differences.

“This is to inform the general public most especially friends and associates of the Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, that Ms Chanel Chin is an ex-queen of his majesty”.

“This information is necessary for the attention of the general public to avoid representation on proxy or accordance of respect attached to the sacred stool of Oluwo to her”.

“For personal irreconcilable differences, Chanel Chin ceased to be his Majesty’s queen. We equally enjoin the public to disregard any business transaction or request with her using the office of his majesty”.

The former queen Chin, is the daughter of Jamaican reggae star, Ludlow Chin also known as “Bobo Zaro”

The duo met before the ascendancy of Oba Abdul Rasheed to the throne in Canada where he resides and later ties the knot after his ascendancy on November 10, 2015.

