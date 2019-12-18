[Just in] Missing baby buried at altar: Youths set church ablaze in Akure

World Bank says forest fires cost Indonesia $5.2bn

Sotitobire Miracle Church in Akure, Ondo state, has been set on fire by irate youths after the corpse of a one-year-old boy declared missing in the church was allegedly exhumed.

It has not been confirmed that the body of the child was found in the church. The Cable reports

In November, Gold Kolawole, the baby, was declared missing during a church service.

According to sources, quoted by The Cable news within the church, the boy who was at the children’s department of the church could not be found after the service.

Modupe Kolawole, the mother of the child and member of the church, said she suspects foul play in the disappearance of her son.

Alfa Babatunde, the founder of the church, was arrested following the incident, and he has been in the custody of the DSS.

He was arrested based on a petition written by the parents of the missing child.

