Just In: Fire guts Owode-nirin market in Lagos, destroys over 30 shops

Over 30 shops have been destroyed in popular Owode-Onirin market in Lagos by a mysterious fire.

The Lagos State Emergency Management (LASEMA) Public Affairs Officer, Mr. Nosa Okunbor, said the fire started from the metal section of the expansive market and spread swiftly to other areas on Sunday.

Responding to a distress call made to the Lagos State Response Unit’s emergency numbers (767/112), the LASEMA coordinating the men of the Lagos State Fire Service team swung into action and battled the raging fire until it was brought under control, dousing the palpable tension and panic it had caused earlier.

The cause of the fire could not immediately be ascertained as reports suggest that the Owode-Onirin market has been without power supply since 2017.

While the extent of damage could not immediately be quantified, responders at the scene of the fire say that about thirty shops were completely burnt down as at the time of filing in this report.

No lives were lost according to members of the public who were at the scene but the quantity of property and goods destroyed were massive. (Af FeedNews)

Vanguard Nigeria News