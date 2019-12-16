Breaking News
Just in: Court strikes out bribery suit against Ganduje for lack of evidence

Ganduje

A Federal High Court in Kano on Monday dismissed a bribery suit against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for lack of evidence.

Kano-based lawyer, Bulama Bukarti, filed the suit, asking the court to mandate the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Ganduje for allegedly receiving a kickback from a contractor.

Editor-in-chief of Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar, in 2018 released videos showing the governor allegedly collecting bribes in dollars and stuffing the money in his attire.

Ganduje insisted that he was not the person captured, saying the clips were photoshopped.

He also filed a N3 billion libel suit against the newspaper and its editor.

