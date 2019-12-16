A Federal High Court in Kano on Monday dismissed a bribery suit against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for lack of evidence.
Kano-based lawyer, Bulama Bukarti, filed the suit, asking the court to mandate the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Ganduje for allegedly receiving a kickback from a contractor.
Editor-in-chief of Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar, in 2018 released videos showing the governor allegedly collecting bribes in dollars and stuffing the money in his attire.
READ ALSO: Kano gov, Ganduje appoints Emir Sanusi chairman Council of chief
Ganduje insisted that he was not the person captured, saying the clips were photoshopped.
He also filed a N3 billion libel suit against the newspaper and its editor.