Just in: Court denies Orji Kalu bail, says no evidence to prove ill-health

Justice Mohammed Liman of the federal high court dismissed Kalu’s bail pending the determination of his appeal against his fraud conviction.

Justice Liman said there was no evidence to prove the senator was suffering from chronic diseases which weren’t contagious.

The court also rejected Mr Kalu’s argument that there are substantial grounds in his appeal against his conviction, saying it is an irrelevant

ground.

The former governor is currently serving a 12-year jail term over N7.1bn fraud

