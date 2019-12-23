Just in: Court denies Orji Kalu bail, says no evidence to prove ill-health

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Justice Mohammed Liman of the federal high court dismissed Kalu’s bail pending the determination of his appeal against his fraud conviction.
Justice Liman said there was no evidence to prove the senator was suffering from chronic diseases which weren’t contagious.
The court also rejected Mr Kalu’s argument that there are substantial grounds in his appeal against his conviction, saying it is an irrelevant
ground.
The former governor is currently serving a 12-year jail term over N7.1bn fraud
Kindly Share This Story:
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.