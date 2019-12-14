Jurgen Klopp: I don’t celebrate Liverpool goals anymore due to VAR

Jurgen Klopp watched Mohamed Salah strike twice to earn leaders Liverpool a hard-fought 2-0 win over Watford – but claims VAR has changed his touchline behaviour.

In the second half, with the score at 1-0, Sadio Mane’s header from a Xherdan Shaqiri cross was ruled out for a marginal, but correct, offside decision.

Although he did not contest the call, Klopp claimed he does not celebrate goals anymore, in case they are ruled out.

“I had no clue where it was offside, to be honest,” he said. “I don’t celebrate goals anymore because you have to wait until somebody says it is a goal.

“I thought there was one pass before where maybe it was offside, but that Sadio was offside, I couldn’t see.”

Klopp rubbishes Champions League reports

Reports on Saturday morning suggested the European Clubs’ Association want a 32-team league, with each club playing 10 matches against 10 different opponents, with FA Cup replays scrapped.

But Klopp did not hold back in his assessment of the reports at his post-match press conference, insisting he has not been involved in any talks about expanding the competition Liverpool won last season.

After the 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday, Klopp said: “I read an article today that the top clubs want more games in the Champions League – I’m not involved in these plans, so that’s absolute b******s as well.

“We can talk about everything, but we have to cut off games, not put more in. We are quite positive about doing what we do, but it’s clear we need each point we can get, because it is a tough and long season.”

