Breaking News
Translate

‘Jumanji’ sequel bests ‘Frozen II’ to top N.America box office

On 10:50 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby
Jumanji the next level
Jumanji the next level

“Jumanji: The Next Level” iced out “Frozen II” at the North American box office this weekend, raking in an estimated $60.1 million in its debut, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

Sony’s latest “Jumanji” sequel stars Jack Black, Dwayne (“The Rock”) Johnson and Kevin Hart as a group of friends returning to the dangerous but fascinating world of the Jumanji game.

Disney’s “Frozen II” — a return to Arendelle and the magical animated world of Queen Elsa, sister Anna and the gang — took in an estimated $19.2 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period.

In third place was Lionsgate’s droll murder mystery “Knives Out,” at $9.3 million. Daniel Craig stars as a Southern detective hired by an anonymous client to unravel the bloody death of a wealthy patriarch.

READ ALSO: Botswana cancels hunters’ licences for killing elephant

Fourth spot went to new Warner Bros. release “Richard Jewell,” a revisiting of the real-life tale of an Atlanta security guard falsely accused of playing a part in the 1996 Olympics bombing.

The film sparked controversy by suggesting that a now-dead female journalist traded sex for inside information. At $5 million, it was one of the poorest openings ever for a Clint Eastwood movie.

In fifth was Universal’s new slasher film “Black Christmas,” which appropriately opened on Friday the 13th, with a $4.4 million take that nearly recouped the film’s $5 million cost.

It features a group of sorority sisters stranded on a deserted campus over the holidays — naturally, fending off a killer.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

“Ford v. Ferrari” ($4.1 million)

“Queen & Slim” ($3.6 million)

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” ($3.4 million)

“Dark Waters” ($2 million)

“21 Bridges” ($1.2 million)

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!