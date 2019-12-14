Juliet Pinnick returns with Warri Again

Despite being the proverbial goose that lays the golden egg, the oil city of Warri, Delta State was mostly known for youth restiveness and violence. This was why the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brownhill Events Inc, Mrs. Juliet Pinnick birthed the “Warri Again” concert, a platform to showcase the oil rich state positively to the rest of the world.

The stage is now set for the 2019 edition of the concert scheduled to hold at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites on December 27, 2019. The organizers are leaving no stones unturned in order to ensure that this edition will break every record, since the show made its debut in October 1, 2013 in Warri, Delta State. A-list stars including Grammy nominee – Burna Boy, Davido, Timaya and others will be headlining the chart-topping show.

Speaking ahead of the forthcoming edition, Juliet Pinnick, who is the wife of President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick said the Warri Again concert is more than an entertainment show. “With this event, we have been able to rebrand Warri. The city is no longer seen in a bad light. It has been able to impact hugely in the sector of comedy, music, drama and dance and talent development.

Other artistes and comedian expected at the event include Stefflon Don, Zakusa, y, Omawunmi, Rudeboy, Gordons, I Go Dye, Okey Bakassi.

Vanguard