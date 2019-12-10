Juice Wrld given opioid antidote Narcan during his fatal seizure on jet

Rapper Juice Wrld was injected with Narcan by agents who assumed he was overdosing on Percocet as it emerged the star was on the FBI’s radar following a raid on his jet last month, according to reports.

The “Lucid Dreams” star was given two doses of the emergency treatment as he started “convulsing and going into a seizure” and suffering cardiac arrest during a raid on his entourage’s plane in Chicago early Sunday, law enforcement sources told the Chicago Tribune.

ALSO READ: Rapper Juice Wrld dead at 21 After Suffering Seizure at Chicago airport

The rapper’s girlfriend told officers that the star takes Percocet and “has a drug problem,” the sources told the paper.

The rapper, whose real name is Jarad Higgins, woke up after getting the opioid antidote but remained incoherent, the paper reported. He was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Monday that Juice Wrld’s autopsy is complete, but declined to rule on a cause of death, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Officials said they’re waiting on the results of additional tests, including “cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology, and histology.”

ALSO READ: Rapper Juice Wrld dead at 21 After Suffering Seizure at Chicago airport

It was not clear if anything was found then, but it put the group on authorities’ radar, TMZ said.

The rapper who won Top New Artist at the 2019 Billboard Awards had spoken out about addiction in the past. On Twitter, he vowed to his girlfriend, Ally Lotti, that he would quit the painkiller codeine.

“Bae I’m sorry I be tweaking, you’ve put up with more than ppl know I know I be scaring you, f–k Codeine I’m done,” he wrote in June.

“I love you and I’m letting it be known publicly that ain’t sh-t f–king up the real love I found. Learn from this everyone. Addiction kills all but you can overcome.”

Federal agents and Chicago police officers were waiting for the twin-engine Gulfstream jet to land at Midway Airport from Los Angeles in the early hours Sunday and found a stash of guns and drugs, officials said.

The jet search turned up 41 “vacuum-sealed” bags of marijuana, six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, two 9mm pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and metal-piercing bullets, sources told the Tribune. Two of the rapper’s security were busted on gun charges, officials said.

The heavy-handed police presence was there in part because the group’s movements had been on the radar after an earlier raid at LAX on Nov. 18, according to TMZ.

In that raid, the rapper and his entourage were boarding flights for Sydney, Australia, when drug-sniffing dogs seemed to detect something suspicious as customs agents searched the plane, the site said.

Source: PageSix

Vanguard News