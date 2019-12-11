Breaking News
Translate

Judge’s absence stalls Dasuki’s fraud trial

On 5:46 pmIn Newsby
Dasuki

The trial of former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) for alleged multiple frauds and illegal arms possession at the FCT High Court, Maitama, was stalled on Wednesday due to the absence of the presiding judge.

Dasuki was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) alongside other defendants on two separate cases before Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf in 2015.

While the EFCC arraigned him on the fraud charges, the secret police docked the ex-NSA for illegal possession of arms.

The former Minister of State for Finance,  Bashir Yuguda, a former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, his son, Sagir and his company, Dalhatu Investment Limited are listed as defendants in one of the cases.

The other defendants in the fraud charges are – former General-Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Baba Kusa and two firms-Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited.

Dasuki is also standing trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over alleged mismanagement of $2.1 billion arms procurement funds.

In the absence of the judge on Wednesday, the court registrar with the consent of all parties, fixed February 13 for the continuation of the cases. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

 

 

 

 

 

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!