Judge’s absence stalls Dasuki’s fraud trial

The trial of former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) for alleged multiple frauds and illegal arms possession at the FCT High Court, Maitama, was stalled on Wednesday due to the absence of the presiding judge.

Dasuki was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) alongside other defendants on two separate cases before Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf in 2015.

While the EFCC arraigned him on the fraud charges, the secret police docked the ex-NSA for illegal possession of arms.

The former Minister of State for Finance, Bashir Yuguda, a former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, his son, Sagir and his company, Dalhatu Investment Limited are listed as defendants in one of the cases.

The other defendants in the fraud charges are – former General-Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Baba Kusa and two firms-Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited.

Dasuki is also standing trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over alleged mismanagement of $2.1 billion arms procurement funds.

In the absence of the judge on Wednesday, the court registrar with the consent of all parties, fixed February 13 for the continuation of the cases. (NAN)

