Breaking News
Translate

Judge accused of having threesome in her chambers with lawyers

On 3:27 pmIn Foreign, Metroby
Judge accused of having threesome in her chambers with lawyers
Judge Dawn Gentry

A Female judge has been accused of using her courtroom to have group sex with lawyers.

Judge Dawn Gentry, 38, from Kentucky, US, is also alleged to have pressurised lawyers into having threesomes with her and her ex-pastor lover.

Those lawyers who refused her requests were then not given preferential treatment in their cases, it is alleged.

Divorced Gentry denies the allegations against her.

She is said to have used social media app Snapchat to flirt with lawyers, according to the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission.

READ ALSO: Florida teacher accused of having sex with teen ‘several hundred times’

Among the charges, Gentry is also accused of having a threesome involving her secretary and with her lover Stephen Penrose, a former Christian pastor, as well as allowing employees to get drunk on the job.

Gentry is also accused of using her position to secure Penrose a job in court as a case specialist.

The judicial commission has also spoken to Katherine Schulz, who was on a panel with Gentry, to deal with cases of child abuse.

Shulz claims that Gentry used Snapchat to ask her to seduce her former husband, Brian Gentry so that she could then accuse him of infidelity.

Representatives of Gentry have denied she engaged in inappropriate or unwanted sexual advances toward Ms. Schulz as well as the other charges. (Metro UK)

Vanguard Nigeria Nigeria

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!