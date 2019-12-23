Kindly Share This Story:

All Progressive Congress Chieftain, High Chief Engr. Dr. Johnbosco Onunkwo efforts to making Anambra State a better place was once again lauded by some APC youths in Ukpo Community.

While Speaking to Journalists during the Ukpo Ofala Festival which held December 21st in Ukpo, Comrade Chukwudi Ibeh, an APC member in Ukpo Community, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, described Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo as the only politician in Anambra giving APC members a reason to be in the party.

“Chief Onunkwo has been the only APC Chieftain doing humanitarian services in the state after the 2017 Elections, he has been the one engaging party members through programs and several meetings, giving out funds to APC members to enable them start businesses which gives us grassroot politicians a sense of belonging”, he added.

Meanwhile, during the 2019 Ukpo Ofala Festival, High Chief Engr. Dr. Johnbosco Onunkwo was also given a title as Ugochinyelu Namba 1 of Ukpo, on the same day he visited the Onitsha fire victims to distribute over a thousand fire extinguisher which would be his second visit to the market after the fire outbreak, he had visited before where he gave out money to the victims and paid hospital bills, he also carried out a free medical outreach on the same day in Orumba North and South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

VANGUARD

