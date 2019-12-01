John Mayaki and import of foreign education

By Peter Adeshina & Goodluck Okechukwu

In times past when education was a luxury afforded only by the rich, communities and towns observe their children from early days, finding those who are remarkable, who at last, will through the financial contribution of the kindred and clans, be sent to school.

These children, often extraordinarily brilliant, go to school bearing in mind that they are representing their communities, that they carry the ambition of a generation, of a town.

Most of them come back later and repay the community in good measures.

But those days are gone forever as our societies are fast becoming individualistic. They are gradually abandoning the communalism that once held us together.

Yet even as our cultural values erode or evolve, what remains constant, however, is the presence of these remarkably intelligent individuals who even though communities no longer sponsor their education, are nonetheless spurred by their deep convictions and intrinsic aspirations to go on and on, to distinguish themselves on the global stage. They still return to give back to their different communities. John Mayaki, the effulgent son of Edo, is one of them.

John, a very charismatic man who is always faithful to his self-dictated principles, has before now displayed excellence. Like all Nigerian academic degree certification reads, “having been found worthy in character and learning”, John is a man of imitable mien and admirable pedigree. This is evident in his public and private life. And yes, he again has been found worthy, excellently, in a foreign land, proving his mettle on the global stage.

On November 20, John Mayaki stood illustriously on the soils of Coventry University, London, UK, where he was meritoriously celebrated for his studious labour. Today he joins a host of men and women from diverse cultures, countries, and continents, graduating from a period of intensive MA, Communication, Culture and Media study. But even though he graduates with a host of people, John Mayaki is today distinguished, honoured, and differentiated, because he had made himself, his origin, his friends, readers, and fans proud, because he made a Distinction.

Reasons for celebration goe beyond the glorious feat of making a Distinction, rather it is because we know John Mayaki and we know what will follow this achievement. All his life, he has devoted the energies of his talent to the improvement of society, to the betterment of the common man’s plight. That was why he went into journalism, seeking to use his writing gift as a tool for advocacy and justice—this he has for long been doing.

Now, having studied the nitty-gritty of Communication, Culture and Media in a standard setting, added a certificate in Strategic Management and Leadership from Chartered Management Institute (CMI); an award in Professional Consulting; Cambridge’s Certification in Rewiring Leadership for High Impact; and Oxford University’s qualification in Leadership and Entrepreneurship, there is no doubt that John will continue to innovatively contribute in shaping the society and influencing the thoughts of the commonest man in the community for active participation towards progressive development.

Congratulations Mr. John Mayaki, we join the host of your ever-increasing fans to celebrate you on your special day.

Adeshina and Okechukwu sent this piece from Lagos.

Vanguard