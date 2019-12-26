Jigawa NSCDC records 2,222 cases in Q4 2019

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa Command, recorded 2,222 criminal and civil cases in the last quarter of 2019.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Muhammad said that 425 of the cases were criminal, while 1,797 were civil ones.

He explained that the criminal cases included: theft, burglary, vandalism, fraud, assault, larceny, gross indecency, forgery, arrest resistance, trespass, drug abuse, rape, sodomy, breach of trust, misconduct, among others.

The commandant added that the civil cases included family disputes, debts, breach of contractual agreement, land and tenancy disputes, among others.

According to him, some of the criminal cases had been successfully convicted, some awaiting trial, while others were transferred to relevant agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

Muhammad said that some of the civil cases were also resolved amicably, while others were pending.

The commandant, who commended the efforts of NSCDC personnel and the public for their cooperation and support, solicited for more synergy among sister agencies, toward protection of lives and property in the state.

“We’re also reiterating the resolve of the command in combating crime in the state, with the cooperation of sister agencies and the general public.

“We also want to use this opportunity to appreciate members of the press for their support in creating public awareness and sensitisation among members of the public,” he said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: