Jigawa Governor confirms Kila Head of Civil Service

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has confirmed the appointment of Mr Hussaini Kila as substantive State’s Head of the Civil Service.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kila has been on acting capacity since December 2018 after the retirement of the former Head of Service, Alhaji Inuwa Tahir.

Mr Isma’il Ibrahim, the Spokesman, office of Secretary to the State Government announced the confirmation in Dutse on Tuesday.

He described him as a seasoned Administrator,

According to him, Kila has occupied various position in the state including Acting Head of the Civil Service and the Permanent Secretary, Manpower Development and Training Directorate at the office of the Head of Service.

“The new Head of Service was also a Clerk, Jigawa State House of Assembly between 2015 and 2017,” the spokesman said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: