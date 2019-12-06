Jaiz Charity empowers 120 IDPs in Borno

Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation and its partners, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the American University of Nigeria (AUN) have put smiles on the faces of 120 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Damasak, Borno State with training and empowerment tools.

The foundation provided the tools, worth over N7 million, as an intervention to complement government efforts.

READ ALSO;

Dr Abdullahi Shuaib, Executive Director of the foundation, said the organisation sponsored the livelihoods intervention for sustainability through the UNHCR while AUN provided the resource persons that trained the beneficiaries for two months.

“The 120 beneficiaries comprised 100 women and 20 men were trained and given working tools to operate and begin to earn a livelihood.

“The tools include fully packaged beverage business, groundnut and palm oil extraction business, cooking and consumable business, locally produced spaghetti business and locally baked beans business among others.

“All the beneficiaries were equally provided with start-up capitals in order to assist them to start well and grow their businesses,” Shuaib said.

He said the pitiable conditions of the IDPs and their inability to access the larger market for economic activities motivated the foundation to partner with UNHCR to build the capacity of the IDPs and host community with a view to improving their livelihoods.