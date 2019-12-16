IZE IYAMU: For the people and for the people alone

Kindly Share This Story:

By John Mayaki

Chances are that people would misunderstand and wrongly label Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Some would misinterpret the move because APC is the incumbent. Others may even portray him as a power seeker.

Others, given the historical precedence of the man fondly called Pastor, and the ongoing crisis in Edo APC would rate him as an opportunist. But all these are mere misconceptions.

For him, using platforms and resources for societal development is at the heart of his defection.

Against this backdrop, there is no other better positioned political party in Edo State or Nigeria, that can assure consistent progressive development but the APC.

Democracy is the system of government that ensures the leadership of the majority but most importantly, puts power in the hands of the people. Therefore, once or twice in every decade, the people in a democratic setting express their political preference, choosing whom they judge a better candidate to pilot their affairs. Nevertheless, beyond these exercises officially called elections, the people find alternative means to express their opinion, urging new means to improve their lot.

Enmeshed in crisis, Edo State is ensconced between incompetent incumbent leadership and diminishing societal sanity. In such a situation as the state has found itself, in its unquenchable thirst for better conditions, people with expertise and wisdom are needed to revive the state. By the people’s will, as also revealed in Iyamu’s interview, he was urged to join APC.

This explains the massive turn out of followers on the day of the mass defection, despite an impromptu change of arrangements. Despite this popularity amongst the people, Pastor Iyamu still emphasises that his mission in APC is not about power. He wants to contribute to the party’s growth and development of Edo State.

When asked by a journalist if he is not unfazed by the crisis in Edo APC, Pastor Iyamu replied that his presence in the party would restore peace. His response speaks more about his pastoral calling. He does not just preach the word of God, but also makes peace where there is a crisis.

The first week of December in the Christian liturgical calendar is a period called advent. It is a time when Christians prepare for the coming of Jesus Christ. Albeit Pastor Iyamu is not Jesus and cannot compare, there is, however, no more apocalyptic time for his coming into the tribe of progressives. His effect, like the biblical Balm of Gilead, added with the mien of his priestly profession and his personal meekly attitude, speak about his capacity to lead.

In his speech, he admonished his followers not to slight or harbor bitterness for the People’s Democratic Party, calling them partners in development. In the same breath, he believes the failure of some to achieve peace doesn’t automatically imply that he would as well fail. He said: “We believe that with sincerity, all can be resolved. All we need is to get people who can talk to the parties involved and everything will be reconciled.”

His solution is simple: sincerity—a quality lacking in the present administration in Edo. At a point, Iyamu told the questioning journalist to never forget that he is a pastor, a harbinger of peace and a follower of the Bible—a book that implored followers to pray for their leaders.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu is a man who knows himself and what he has to offer, a man sure of his capacity and reassured in his virtues. As a grassroots mobilizer, a character picked through proselytizing house-to-house evangelism, he has built a large network of party leaders, opinion influencers and co-grassroots mobilizers.

Now, all of them previously of PDP, moved with him into the APC, looking for nothing but sincere participation in the progressive march for development. For the APC, it is nothing but joy as it grows from strength to strength.

*Mayaki, a public affairs analyst, writes from Benin

