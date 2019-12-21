Iwobi reacts after Arsenal appoint Arteta as new club coach

Kindly Share This Story:



Mikel Arteta leaves his role as Manchester City assistant manager after winning two Premier League titles, FA Cup, and two Carabao Cups took over from his compatriot Unai Emery who was sacked at the end of last month.

Iwobi will be facing his former side Arsenal for the first time since leaving Emirate Stadium last summer in the Premier League encounter on Saturday early kick at Goodison Park as he told Sky Sports.

“My experience with him, when I was playing U-21s (at Arsenal) and the time he was injured, he will come and train with the U-21s,”

“For me as a player, he helped me a lot. He always talked to me, he told me to do my best and express myself.

“I’m sure he will be able to do that, he’s had success with Pep so I’m sure he will be able to share his experience with Arsenal.

“From what I’ve learnt from him, it’s all basic stuff and it helps the team a lot when you stick to the basics and do them well.”

Despite his easygoing mien, Iwobi did reveal that Arteta could be a firm character albeit for the development of the players and team in general.

“He (Arteta) will let the players do the basic stuff and have them enjoy their game. He’s very firm but at the same time will give the players that freedom to express themselves and it will help the team,” Iwobi concluded.

Iwobi became teammate with Arteta in the 2015/2016 season which was Arteta’s final season at the club where he played 150 games between 2011 and 2016 scoring 14 goals before finally retiring in 2016 after winning two FA Cups and two Community Shields in the process.

