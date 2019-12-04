Vanguard Logo

Iwobi: Everton ‘mentally strong and prepared’ for Liverpool

Everton’s Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi (R) passes the ball during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north-west England on September 1, 2019. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP 

Alex Iwobi has stated Everton are prepared to take on Liverpool in Wednesday’s Premier League game.

The Super Eagles star has featured 10 times since his summer move to the Goodison Park outfit from rivals Arsenal, scoring two goals and will be expected to make his first Merseyside derby outing at Anfield.

After losing their last two games against Norwich City and Leicester City, the 23-year-old believes his side will be motivated against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“Going into the game [against Liverpool], we have to take the positives [from the Leicester performance] but also learn from our mistakes,” Iwobi told Everton TV.

“We will be mentally strong and prepared for the match. You want to come out on top in a derby, there cannot be any greater motivation, and I am sure we will pick up our heads and be ready to go again.

“The team did very well [at Leicester], we were just unfortunate with the result. I have played in London derbies and I am excited to see what happens in my first Merseyside one.”

