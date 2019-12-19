I’ve not been briefed about Ex-AGF, Adoke’s return to Nigeria — Malami

Kindly Share This Story:

……my client returned voluntarily, Ozekhome insists

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Thursday, said he has not been notified of the return of his predecessor, Mohammed Adoke, SAN, to Nigeria from Dubai, United Arab Emirate, where he was arrested and detained by the Interpol since November 11.

The AGF who spoke to judiciary correspondents at the Federal Ministry of Justice headquarters in Abuja, said he was yet to receive a formal briefing on Adoke’s arrival to the country.

Asked what would be the Federal Government’s next line of action with respect to the pending criminal charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against the ex-AGF over his alleged complicity in the $1.2billion Malabu Oil bloc scam, Malami, said he would not comment on a matter that is already before the court.

He said: “I think there are multiple judicial cases pending before the judiciary and against the background of subsisting principle of the law, I wouldn’t want to comment one way or the other in that respect or direction because I cannot be talking in preemptive sense or preempting the judicial position as it relates to the matter.

“I am equally not in a position to confirm the statement relating to the arrival of the former Attorney General in Nigeria as I have not been officially briefed in that respect. Until I am formally briefed I am not in a position to comment on it, one way or the other”, he added.

Meanwhile, Adoke’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, in a statement on Thursday, insisted that his client returned to the country “voluntarily”.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: