‘It was stupid’ ― Klopp says sorry to German translator after slating him

Jurgen Klopp has said sorry to the English-to-German translator he clashed with prior to Liverpool’s Champions League fixture against Red Bull Salzburg.

When Jordan Henderson was asked about the challenge Salzburg posed the Reds at a press conference on Monday, he expressed his belief that the contest “wasn’t going to be easy”.

The translator on the panel misinterpreted the midfielder’s statement, suggesting he had said Liverpool were going to “go easy” against the Austrian outfit.

ALSO READ: Arsenal plan Carlo Ancelotti talks after Napoli sacking

Klopp reacted angrily to the error, declaring that “it’s sh*t when next to the translator sits a coach who speaks German” and telling the interpreter in question to “listen” or he would “do it by myself”.

Liverpool picked up a 2-0 win over Salzburg on Tuesday to book their place in the last 16, thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah.

After the match, Klopp took the opportunity to apologize for his “stupid” outburst, insisting it was “unfair” of him to take his anger out on the translator in such a public setting.

“Before we start I’d like to apologize for yesterday,” the Reds boss said post-match. “I know that it was unfair and even more so as it happened in public. “It was completely stupid. I didn’t like the way my answer was translated, but the way I addressed it was stupid.

“I should have done better and I’m sorry.” Klopp spoke in German and shook the translator’s hand after his opening comments before saying “now in English” and breaking into laughter.

Liverpool’s latest European victory saw them finish top of Group E on 13 points, one ahead of Napoli, who also qualified for the next round after recording a 4-0 home win over Genk.

Klopp will now prepare his side for a return to Premier League action on Saturday, with bottom-of-the-table Watford set to arrive at Anfield.

The Reds are scheduled to face Aston Villa in a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash three days later, 24 hours before kicking off their FIFA Club World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News