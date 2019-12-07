It is not your job to be likable ― Busola Dakolo

Busola Dakolo, celebrity photographer and the wife of Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo, is telling whoever cares to listen, that it is not your job to be liked by everybody.

Probably referring to people who may not be happy with the rape allegation she levelled against a popular man of God, Busola on Thursday, posted on her Instagram page “It is not your job to be likeable; It’s your job to be yourself. Someone will like you anyway. These words of wisdom helped keep my sanity”. Deep words indeed!

It will be recalled that Busola Dakolo and her husband, Timi Dakolo accused the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, of sexually molesting Busola, several years ago, when she was underage. However, just last month, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja threw out the rape case against the senior pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Vanguard