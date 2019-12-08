It is against law to declare Uzor Kalu’s seat vacant ― Senate

The seat of the embattled senator, Orji Uzor Kalu representing Abia North has been declared intact by the Senate.

Kalu who is the chief whip of the Senate was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for corruption.

The former governor of Imo State according to the Senate spokesperson, Senator Godiya Akwashiki would have his seat retained until he has exhausted all legal options available to prove his innocence of the case.

Senator Akwashiki argued the Nigerian constitution does not allow the arm of the National Assembly to declare the seat of any senator facing trial or convicted by a lower court vacant.

“The Senate has no reason to declare his seat vacant. This is not the first time that such a thing would happen.

“There is no provision in the constitution that says the seat of any senator facing prosecution or convicted at a lower court should be declared vacant.

“He still has the opportunity to appeal the case.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.