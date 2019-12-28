ISWAP releases video of 11 Christian captives’ execution

Kindly Share This Story:

The Islamic State group has released a video showing the killing of 11 Christians abducted from Borno State some weeks back.

The 56-second video was released on December 26 and produced by the ISIS “news agency” Amaq.

The video was filmed in an unidentified outdoor area.

One captive in the middle is shot dead while the other 10 are pushed to the ground and beheaded.

Fighters of the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP), a Boko Haram splinter group, abducted the captives from different parts of Borno State in October.

ISIS said the killing was part of its recently declared campaign to “avenge” the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a United States raid in Syria in October.

Ahmad Salkida, a conflict journalist known for monitoring of terrorist activities in Nigeria’s northeast, had claimed on Boxing Day that the 11 captives were executed on Christmas Day.

Salkida, who disclosed this in his website @ salkida.com, said ISWAP boasted the captives were executed as a revenge for the killings of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Abul-Hasan Al-Muhajir in Iraq and Syria.

