ISWAP killing of 11 Christians: We’re tired of FG’s condolence messages ― CAN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has blamed the Federal Government for the recent killing of 11 Christians by Boko Haram insurgents.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja, CAN’s Vice Chairman (Northern region), Rev. John Hayab, the religious body slammed the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for alleged nonchalance on the release of Christian captives held by the deadly group.

He said, “The beheading of 11 Christians by ISWAP goes to show that the federal government has been paying lip service to the issue of security.

“We want action from President Buhari, not mere words. We have been praying for our security agencies to win the war against insurgency but it appears nothing is working because the government has failed to live up to its responsibility of protecting lives and properties.

“Christians are tired of receiving sympathies and condoles messages from the government whenever Boko Haram groups kill non-Muslims. The last time was three Christians that were murdered. On Christmas, it was 11 persons. The next time may involve 30 people. This is what we have been lamenting.

“Does the government want them to kill all of us before it begins to take serious steps to secure the release those held in captivity? It is not in our place to negotiate their release. Otherwise, we would have done so. It is the responsibility of the government. We blame the government for the killings.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: