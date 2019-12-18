Israeli gas field at standstill as court weighs community petition

Kindly Share This Story:

Two companies planning to export gas from Israel’s off-shore Leviathan gas field were in court on Wednesday to argue against a temporary halt to work at the facility due to concerns by local communities.

The Jerusalem District Court issued an injunction on Tuesday after a petition was submitted by communities along the coast that are worried about toxic gases that may escape during gas production.

The gas platform’s shareholders have rejected the communities’ accusations, saying in a statement that gas production is not expected to expose the coastline to environmental damage.

The competent authorities have also confirmed this to be the case, according to the statement.

It is unclear when a decision would be handed down by the court.

The court halted work at the gas field in the Mediterranean Sea as it was preparing to export gas for the first time in a deal struck with Egypt.

Exports had been expected to begin within two weeks, almost a decade after the discovery of Leviathan, Israel’s biggest gas field.

U.S Company, Noble Energy and Israeli gas company, Delek Drilling are exporting the gas to Egyptian company Dolphinus.

In a statement, Delek estimated that the chances of the injunction being cancelled were more than 50 per cent, and that gas transport could be expected to begin shortly after the injunction was lifted.

Israeli Energy Minister, Yuval Steinitz had first authorized the export of gas to Egypt on Monday.

According to a statement from his office, Steinitz said, “Israel, for the first time in its history, is becoming an energy exporter.

He called the export “the most significant economic cooperation’’ between Israel and Egypt since their 1979 peace treaty.

The authorisation was for a maximum export of 60 billion cubic metres from Leviathan and 25 billion cubic metres from the Tamar gas field for a period of 15 years, the statement said.

The gas is for domestic Egyptian use, or for further export after turned into liquid in Egyptian facilities.

The gas would be exported through submarine pipelines via the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon and the Egyptian Mediterranean city of al-Arish in the Sinai Peninsula.

Leviathan lies about 130 kilometres west of the northern Israeli port of Haifa, at a depth of 1,700 metres. Its gas reserves are estimated at around 605 billion cubic metres.

Tamar, smaller than Leviathan, became operative in 2013. (dpa/NAN)

