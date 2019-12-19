Islamic group to FG: Release Sowore, other detainees’ now

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Katsina

An Islamic organization popularly known as Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS) has on Thursday called on the Federal government to immediately release the convener of the #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore and other detainees that have been granted bail by a competent court of law.

Chairman of the organization’s Youth wing “Ansar-Ud-Deen Youth Association of Nigeria ADYAN” Northern States Council, Professor Bashir Adeniyi Omipidan, made the call in Funtua, Katsina state, ahead of it 2019 Northern State Council Conference and Awards Ceremony slated for this weekend.

Prof. Omipidan noted that it is imperative for the Federal Government to obey court orders and release those granted bail.

The Professor of law further said it is equally not opposed to the federal government rearresting of those who went against their bail terms or anyone that it has cogent reason to prosecute.

According to him, “ADYAN Northern States Council is not oblivious of the fact that Omoyele Sowore and some other persons are still in detention despite court granted bail, we call on the Federal Government to arraign those who have not been tried to court while allowing those who have already been granted bail to go home.

“We are equally not opposed to rearrest of anyone on bail if there are reasons to suspect that condition of such bail has been flouted, this should, however, be carried out in accordance with the rule of law. A person remains suspect until convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction but as at this moment, Omoyele Sowore is still a suspect who has been granted bail by the court and should be released.

“His counsel, Femi Falana has asked the Federal Government to release him but the attorney general of the federation said the court would determine that. We need peace in our country, so we cannot say whoever committed offense should not be dealt with but it should be done within the confines of the law.

“We call on all Nigerians perpetrating violence, evil vices like insecurity, etc that they should desist before the long arms of the law catch up with them,” Prof. Omipidan said.

However, activities outlined by ADYAN for its 2019 Northern State Council Conference include visitation to Federal Correctional Center and visitation to emir’s palace.

Others include a lecture by the Director Interfaith Mediation Center, Kaduna, Dr. Nurain Ashafa, Jumaat service on Friday, interactive sessions on topical issues and award presentations to deserving members of ADS, followed by shura selection of new executives to run the affairs of ADYAN for the next three years.

