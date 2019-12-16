IPPIS:  Uniben ASUU says no threat; blackmail will sway its resolve

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Benin chapter has reiterated its unequivocal rejection of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and vowed that no amount of threat or blackmail will sway its resolve.

It made the vow in support of the decision taken at the end of the National Executive Council(NEC) meeting held a few days earlier.

In a statement signed by M. J. Omoregie(chairperson) and F. C. Amaechina (Secretary) the UNIBEN ASUU stated that it was appalled “by the continuing charade of the office Accountant-General of the Federation(OAGF) aimed at forcibly implementing the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System(IPPIS) in Nigeria federal universities.

“We have equally come to the conclusion that it is the federal government’s ploy to renege on its agreement with our union in furtherance of its intent on abdicating its duty and responsibility to adequately fund education in Nigeria.

“In particular, we note that the government is scheming to abandon the long-overdue renegotiation of the ASUU-FGN 2009 Agreement and also avoid fully honouring the February 2019 Memorandum of Action(MoA) it freely signed with ASUU.

“And, for the umpteenth time, we restate our unequivocal rejection of IPPIS and vow that no amount of threat or blackmail will sway our resolve.”

Based on this ASUU resolved that its position that members should not enroll in IPPIS stands and is reaffirmed by the Congress.

Also, it unanimously aligned itself with the NEC declaration to call out its members on a nationwide strike if any member of the union is victimised for refusal to enroll in the IPPIS platform in the spirit of ‘an injury to one is an injury to all.’

Going further, the union said it identifies with the decision of ASUU NEC to engage the federal government on the outstanding issues of the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement and the February 2019 MoA and has resolved to comply fully if ASUU is compelled to declare a nationwide strike should the federal government renege on the full implementation of any aspect of both the agreement and the MoA.

The union called on all and sundry to join forces with ASUU “to salvage this nation from the stranglehold of this regime of insensitive leadership.”

