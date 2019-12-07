IPPIS: NECA urges FG, ASUU to initiate industrial relations process to resolve disagreement

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has urged the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve their disagreement over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The NECA Director-General, Mr Timothy Olawale, told Newsmen on Saturday in Lagos that either party could initiate industrial relations process to resolve the disagreements.

“There are procedures to resolving disagreements in our Industrial Relations System, and either party can initiate the process.

“The government and ASUU have their respective views and positions, which is quite understandable.

“However, it is very critical and important for both parties to find a meeting point on this issue that has lingered on for months.

“Both parties should not allow the issue to degenerate into industrial action that will further cripple and slow down the education sector of our dear country.

“Our educational system needs to be protected against unwarranted disruption; interest of the students and the society should also be considered,’’ Olawale said.

The NECA boss, while appreciating the importance of implementing IPPIS, said the government should consider the peculiarity of the university system.

Olawale said, “This, therefore, calls for further consultations between both parties in order to resolve the issue.’’

He urged both parties to be guided by the labour laws in the unlikely event that dialogue broke down irretrievably.

The NECA director-general urged the parties to approach the National Industrial Court of Nigeria for a pronouncement to save the education sector fro imminent industrial action.